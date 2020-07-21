The Alabama High School Athletic Association will have a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to announce its "return-to-play" plans for high school sports this fall, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.
AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said details of the return-to-play plan will be worked out today and Wednesday, but as of now it will not involve a delay in the fall sports calendar, according to the O-A News.
Savarese spoke Tuesday at the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika.
Several states - including Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia - are currently planning to push their high school football seasons back a few weeks and start games in September. The TSSAA Board of Control is set to discuss contingency plans for football and girls soccer Wednesday, according to 5Star Preps.
Other states - including California and New Mexico - will not have any high school sports until the winter.
Other states have either made no changes or not announced any changes to the fall sports calendar.
