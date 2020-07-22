The Alabama High School Athletic Association will have a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to announce its "return-to-play" plans for high school sports this fall, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.
AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said details of the return-to-play plan had yet to be worked out, but as of Tuesday it will not involve a delay in the fall sports calendar, according to the O-A News.
Savarese spoke Tuesday at the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika.
Several states are currently planning to push their high school football seasons back and start games in September. High school associations in Georgia and Mississippi recently announced their football games will start Sept. 4, two weeks later than initially planned.
In Tennessee, the TSSAA Board of Control is set to discuss contingency plans for high school football and girls soccer Wednesday, according to 5Star Preps.
Some states — including California and New Mexico — will not have any high school sports until the winter.
Other states have either made no changes or not announced any changes to the fall sports calendar.
High school sports in Alabama were suspended in March and soon after canceled for the rest of the spring 2020 semester. Spring sports championships were not held.
Teams in Alabama were allowed to begin working out June 1 as long as their school districts allowed it. The AHSAA has set guidelines for summer workouts that teams are expected to follow.
(0) comments
