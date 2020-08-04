The Southeastern Conference announced adjustments Tuesday to its preseason practice schedule for football, and the first day of practice will now be Aug. 17.
Between Friday and Aug. 16, teams can have up to 14 hours of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs, according to a press release.
The league announced recently the first games were being pushed back to Sept. 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each team will play 10 conference games and there will be no non-conference games this year.
Between Aug. 17 and Sept. 26, teams are allowed 25 practices. There is a limit of 20 hours of practice time per week.
Players must be given at least two days off per week until the start of the season.
