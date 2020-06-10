The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning it will hold its annual football Media Days virtually this summer.
The dates and times will be announced later.
The event was previously scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta but will not be held in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."
