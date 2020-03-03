The AHSAA Central Board approved high school basketball realignments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Among the biggest changes for local basketball teams:
• Class 2A, Area 16 will consist of Colbert County, Lexington, Mars Hill and Sheffield. Mars Hill is up from Class 1A after two years there, and Lexington comes down from 3A.
• Class 4A, Area 12 will consist of Fayette County, Haleyville and Hamilton. Hamilton was in Class 5A the last two years.
• Muscle Shoals will be in an area with Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle. Phil Campbell will be in an area with Danville, East Lawrence and Vinemont.
• R.A. Hubbard will have more games in the Shoals as it joins an area with Cherokee, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian and Waterloo.
The full list of new basketball areas is in the attached infobox.
Only two schools changed classifications on the basis of success via the competitive balance formula the AHSAA uses for private schools. St. Luke’s will move from 1A to 2A in basketball, and Madison Academy will move from 5A to 6A.
(Mars Hill’s move to 2A was based on enrollment. It is the smallest 2A school in the state.)
Additionally, the AHSAA tweaked the classifications for wrestling. They will now be 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A. Florence will compete in 7A, Muscle Shoals will compete in 5A-6A and Deshler and Wilson will compete in 1A-4A.
