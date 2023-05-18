OXFORD — Shortly after the final out, the usual embraces and tears came to mark the end of the season. Then there was something extra for Mars Hill.
Some smiles and laughter got mixed in as flurries of memories arrived. Madie Sain’s diving catch in center field during the Panthers’ 6-5 season-ending loss to Opp on Thursday was the newest one.
It’s something the team has tried getting the junior to do all year. Finally, it happened in a one-run game in the Class 3A state tournament. There are countless other moments like that one to think about from this season.
Three straight wins continuously kept Mars Hill going, but Thursday’s loss halted a chance to play in the state championship. That still didn’t define the season, which was far from a failure, for the players.
“Just because of how hard we fought,” senior second baseman Marah Bowerman said. “We never stopped. Up until the last out, we kept going. And that’s just what this team was the whole season.”
Coach Mollie Lowry spent a little extra time on the field with the seniors, who were freshman when Lowry first got to Mars Hill. Emma Kate Wright was the last to leave the diamond with her coach.
Lowry and the seniors have both traversed through wins, losses, injuries and almost everything else.
“They’re super special. We’ve talked a lot this year about where they were as freshmen and what they’ve had to go through,” Lowry said. “They’ve had to fight through adversity, injuries, not playing at certain times.
“… They have so much heart. That’s what’s gotten us here. Those seniors carried us to this point with their leadership.”
The group has experienced a lot. A few of them won a state title in basketball, and they’ve all become regulars at the state softball tournament.
In a way, it’s how they can give back to Mars Hill, which they said has given them everything.
“When I think of Mars Hill softball, I think of ‘it’s my family,’” said Wright, a catcher signed to play softball at UNA. “I mean, my sister (Molly) does play, but we fight like sisters, we work together like sisters, we get through everything.
“They have become my family, and I don’t know what I’m gonna do without them.”
Bowerman fought back a few more tears when describing it.
“Mars Hill means family,” she said. “There’s no other thing that I have other than my Mars Hill softball team or my Mars Hill basketball team. It’s just not like anything else that you will experience.”
Wright had two RBIs in a 4-1 win against Beulah in Thursday’s first game. Kelsie McDaniel pitched a complete game for the Panthers (31-14). Opp (38-11) overcame a 5-1 deficit to earn a spot against Plainview in the state championship.
The seniors’ impact — beyond just winning a lot games — won’t be an easy replacement for Mars Hill in the future.
“They’ve left a legacy for kids to look up to,” Lowry said. “They were the best teammates. If they weren’t successful, they were right there picking up their teammates. … Those five kids are the epitome of what we want Mars Hill softball to be.”
It’s not really a matter of when the season ended for the players. The sting of playing together for the final time was inevitable.
“That’s why losing hurts so bad,” Sain said. “We’re really gonna miss them.”
