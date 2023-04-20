KILLEN — Heads were turning when Seth Walton ripped his helmet off upon arriving at second base. Some faces in the crowd were surprised. Others were impressed. All of his Brooks teammates loved it.
Well, they loved seeing his hair at least. Because — outside of Justen Cox and Slade Vandervelde, who also decided to go all-out on the playoff hairdo — they couldn’t be convinced to join.
“I don’t know why,” Walton said. “But (the other guys) wouldn’t do it with us.”
After the Lions’ 3-1, 9-0 sweep of Cleburne County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Thursday, he’ll have a little more time and reason for his teammates to bleach their hair.
Walton said he drew some inspiration from Marshall Mathers (AKA Eminem), and people have told him there’s a resemblance to the rapper.
“I’ve been trying to learn some songs now that the hair’s bleached,” Walton said.
Third baseman and pitcher Garrett Reid gave a valid reason as to why he’s not doing it, although Walton wasn’t buying it.
“Nah, you know, I have a dance,” said Reid, who also admitted if the playoff run goes long enough he might change his mind. “I can’t be doing that.”
Walton pitched six five-hit innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win in Game 2. He also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk. In Game 1, Christian Chatterton surrendered one hit in a complete game with 14 strikeouts. Reid tallied three RBIs over the twinbill for Brooks (15-5). The fifth-ranked Tigers (19-5) committed four total errors.
Brooks will be on the road to face the winner of the series between Saint John Paul II and Oneonta in the second round.
Besides the impressive hair, Walton provides plenty of production for the Lions. The junior has become a formidable arm to follow Chatterton, who draws most of the attention from opponents. He provides protection in the lineup batting second.
He doesn’t mind garnering less attention, especially if it catches an opponent off guard.
“I kinda like being not talked about as much, just to show everybody (I can produce),” Walton said. “We all do our roles and we all contribute to the team.”
Reid, who pitched the final inning of Game 2, was one of the lucky players to play behind both pitchers. With 25 combined strikeouts, most of his work involved throwing the ball around the horn.
“It was fun with them out there dealing and playing behind them,” Reid said. “That was fun to watch. … All of us have energy (when they pitch). It’s easy to play behind them.”
Not having to worry about the third game is a relief for Brooks. Should its following series reach an elimination game, there will be another confident option.
“I really feel like anybody we put out there gives us a good chance,” coach Tanner Graham said. “I got a lot of confidence in not just Christian and Seth, but several different guys.
The Lions hope the Game 2 performance repeats itself as they move on in the playoffs.
“If we just play how we did in that second game I don’t think we’ll have any issues,” Walton said. “Once we get hot, have energy, we’re a whole different team.”
Maybe with some more flavorful hair, too.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.