Seven boys representing high schools in the TimesDaily’s coverage area were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams announced late Saturday night.
Each classification has a first, second and third team with five players each, and up to four additional players in each class can earn honorable mention.
Two locals were named to the first team in their class, two were named to the second team and three were named to the third team. Two others earned honorable mention.
Muscle Shoals’ Mikey McIntosh (6A) and Lauderdale County’s Connor Smith (3A) are first-team members.
Florence’s Dee Beckwith (7A) and Lexington’s Kane West (3A) were named to the second team.
Brooks’ Knute Wood (4A), Red Bay’s Braden Ray (2A) and Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin (1A) are third-team selections.
Sheffield’s Devin Doss (2A) and Belgreen’s Will Bonner (1A) earned honorable mention.
