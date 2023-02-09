This week's Shoals-area high school basketball power rankings with perhaps a few words of inspiration:
BOYS
1. Muscle Shoals (19-5)
The week ahead: hosts Columbia on Friday, plays in subregional Tuesday.
The week behind: lost to James Clemens 64-50.
Comment: Can the Trojans win just their seventh area championship in the 21st century?
2. Covenant Christian (25-3)
The week ahead: hosts Shoals Chr. on Friday, plays in subregional Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Phillips 68-40 and Waterloo 56-9.
Comment: In their current 16-game win streak, the Eagles have a 24.4-point average margin of victory. Decent.
3. Deshler (24-5)
The week ahead: hosts Brooks on Friday, plays in subregional Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Mars Hill 64-58, Phillips 104-57 and Central 73-56.
Comment: Let’s see: These Tigers have won seven straight area championships and 14 in the last 20 years. Not too shabby.
4. Mars Hill (20-9)
The week ahead: hosts Hatton on Thursday, plays in subregional Tuesday.
The week behind: lost to Deshler 64-58, beat Sheffield 67-40.
Comment: The Panthers, after dropping three straight, finally shook off that losing bug. Is it fully gone?
5. Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (22-5)
The week ahead: at Spring Hill on Thursday, hosts district semifinals/finals next week.
The week behind: lost to Tullahoma 47-40 (OT), beat Lincoln Co. 60-36, beat Marshall Co. 75-64.
Comment: Many more hiccups like Tullahoma and the Wildcats can go enjoy their spring.
6. Haleyville (16-14)
The week ahead: hosts Cordova on Thursday, plays in subregional Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Winston Co. 108-51 and Curry 76-44.
Comment: Can the Lions, who are unbeaten against fellow 4A teams, recapture last year’s playoff magic?
--
GIRLS
1. Wayne Co. (27-0)
The week ahead: at Collinwood on Thursday, hosts district semifinal Wednesday.
The week behind: beat Santa Fe 75-10, Mount Pleasant 72-22 and Hampshire 75-27.
Comment: The Wildcats have an average margin of victory this season of 34.7 points. Decent.
2. Deshler (27-4)
The week ahead: hosts Rogers on Thursday, plays in subregional Monday (maybe Tuesday).
The week behind: beat Mars Hill 74-56 and Central 77-16.
Comment: And these Tigers have area tournament titles in 20 of the last 26 seasons. Also decent.
3. Loretto (17-7)
The week ahead: hosts Richland on Thursday, in district tournament next week.
The week behind: beat Mount Pleasant 71-8, Giles Co. 50-24 and Lewis Co. 68-24.
Comment: In the last 12 months, Loretto softball finished third at state and volleyball was runner-up. Maybe there’s a pattern developing?
4. Lauderdale Co. (20-9)
The week ahead: at Clements on Thursday, plays in subregional Monday (maybe Tuesday).
The week behind: beat West Limestone 67-30 and Elkmont 49-29.
Comment: If anyone wonders, the Tigers last failed to win an area championship in 2010.
5. Mars Hill (20-5)
The week ahead: hosts Lexington on Tuesday, plays in subregional Monday (maybe Tuesday).
The week behind: lost to Deshler 74-56, beat Tharptown 63-27.
Comment: The Panthers totaled 20 wins the last two years combined.
6. Rogers (17-13)
The week ahead: at Deshler on Thursday, plays in subregional Monday.
The week behind: lost to Clements 57-28, beat Wilson 42-20.
Comment: The Pirates are headed to a subregional for a fifth straight year. They went four times from 2003-18.
