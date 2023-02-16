Thursday's scheduled games involving Covenant Christian and Shoals Christian have been postponed due to potential inclement weather.
The AHSAA announced on Thursday morning that only two games will be played at the Northwest, Central and South regionals. No games will be played past the scheduled 10:30 a.m. slots.
The Shoals Christian girls (17-7) were scheduled to play Marion County (18-14) at 3 p.m. Thursday and the boys teams — Shoals Christian (21-9) and Marion County (19-6) — at 4:30.
Covenant Christian girls (16-6) were originally set to play Addison (22-10) at 6 p.m. The boys (27-3) were playing Meek (24-7) at 7:30.
Shoals Christian girls will now play Friday at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30. Covenant's games have been moved to Saturday. The girls will play at 6 and boys at 7:30.
The shuffling of Class 1A schools has affected other classes as well. Friday's Class 2A games were moved to Monday. Mars Hill girls will face Holly Pond at 9 a.m. and the boys will face Whitesburg Christian at 10:30.
Red Bay boys against Tanner, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, has been moved to Saturday at the same time.
All of Saturday's 4A games are rescheduled for Monday. Haleyville boys face Westminster at 1:30 p.m. Deshler girls against Good Hope will follow at 3 and Deshler boys vs. West Morgan is at 4:30.
Russellville boys and Fairfield, which was supposed to be played at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, was moved to 7:30 p.m.
Every game will still be played at Wallace State. The 1A finals, originally slated for Monday, have been pushed to Tuesday.
