C.J. Mack and Nathanael Davis see a future, maybe at a class reunion decades from now, where they’ll return to Shoals Christian, soak in the football team’s longstanding success and remember how they helped start it.
They admit they’re hoping to be the first building block into turning the Flame from an afterthought to a gridiron power.
Every school, every successful program with championships in its trophy case and perennial high expectations, had to start somewhere, right?
How about that start be now for Shoals Christian?
“At Shoals Christian, this is a make-or-break year,” said Davis, a senior lineman. “We’re in a spot where we can set the culture for the future. If we don’t do our job, I honestly feel it’s going to be downhill. If we do it well, it will bring it back up.”
They both say they’ve seen, ahem, sparks and small signs of a turnaround.
There’s an added sense of football fervor around the school, they say, and hope those are the first baby steps toward having a competitive program.
“Just the overall enthusiasm that I’m seeing from a large amount of players on our team, people that are ready for this season, and, in all honesty, how we’re tired of having bad seasons,” Mack said.
“We really want to change things and turn things around. I’m one of those people.”
They’re readily aware of the program’s lack of recent success.
Shoals Christian has four wins combined over the last three years and hasn’t had a winning season since 2012’s 6-5 mark. Again: Baby steps, baby steps.
“It’s going to be hard this year, but we need to keep the right attitude and work our butts off,” Davis said. “That’s the only way we can do this, by working our butts off. If we slack at all, it’s not happening. We have to work our butts off right now.”
Those building blocks, the players hope, will become the foundation of a strong program. They see the potential. Then, when they’re so much older and back visiting their alma mater, they will think of what they helped begin.
“Hopefully. That’s what we’d like to see,” senior lineman Garett Gentle said. “It would start everything for our school.”
They feel they’re starting that process.
“You have to take it one day at a time and try to be better than you were the day before,” Mack said. “That’s how we’re taking it. It makes me optimistic and ready for upcoming games.”
--
Offense
The return of the Mack, who plays receiver and linebacker, felt a little more like Mack attack. His teammates have no trouble teasing him.
“We need more people to have better hands this year,” Gentle said with a sheepish grin and he stared at Mack, who grinned back. “C.J. dropped too many balls last year, and there were some he caught and fumbled.”
Gentle was not alone.
“He runs good routes, has some athletic things that he brings to the table. His weakness is what?” coach Kelly Rushing says, motioning toward Mack.
“Hands,” Mack said.
“We’ve been doing some drills to kind of help him quit that,” Rushing concluded.
The main person who will throw to Mack is uncertain. Junior Kyle Wilson and sophomore Lee Swindall both have some experience at quarterback.
“I’m not opposed to using both of them,” Rushing said. “I don’t really like to use two, but I’m not opposed to it either. I’d like to settle on one before the season.”
--
Defense
Based on last year, Shoals Christian has vast room for improvement. There were seven games in which the Flame gave up at least 40 points.
“It usually comes down to blocking and tackling in football,” Rushing said. “At times last year, we did a good job of that. At times, we didn’t.
“We have to improve tackling.”
The Flame lost the most on the line. Rushing said Shoals Christian had seven linemen during summer workouts.
“When you have seven guys going for five (offensive line) spots, there’s not a lot of competition,” Rushing said. “I wish we had 14 guys going after five spots, but you have to go with the cards you’re dealt.”
--
The rest
• Having Rushing back for a second season is another positive, the players said. The seniors, since they were freshmen, have gone through three coaching changes.
“Consistency helps,” Mack said. “That coach-player relationship, is helping all of us develop a stronger bond, which will help on the field.”
• Davis has been pitching an idea for a trick play. Since he’s the offensive center, he feels at least one “center sneak” this year would be appropriate.
“When I started playing center last year, that was the first thing I thought of,” Davis said.
His pleas have not fallen on deaf ears, but they’re not going anywhere, either. Rushing, as can be imagined, is opposed: “He needs to read the rulebook.”
Davis said he has. He has studied the old “fumblerooski” and campaigns for its return.
“The only problem is when you fumble it, the other team can get it,” Rushing said.
