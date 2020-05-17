For the parks and recreation departments in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, summer 2020 is over before it started.
Parks officials from the four cities met Thursday and agreed to call off youth sports activities for the rest of the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The communities will try to restart their leagues just after Labor Day, at which time they plan to offer a mix of football, baseball, softball and soccer.
“We’ve been sitting in a waiting pattern for a while and at some point we had to make a decision,” Florence Parks and Rec director Tina Kitchens said.
Parks officials say current expectations for social distancing and wearing masks — among other challenges — made the prospect of playing sports this summer too difficult.
“It’s just not worth it at this time,” said Rusty Wheeles, the director of Muscle Shoals Parks and Rec.
Officials from both Florence and Muscle Shoals, which have the two largest youth programs of the four cities, say the possibility of restarting youth sports rests on restrictions being eased between now and September.
Wheeles said the community leagues will likely look to what the AHSAA decides about high school sports this fall and use that as a gauge.
But he said if Gov. Kay Ivey lifts restrictions significantly, they’ll consider having games.
“We’re open to anything because we want the kids out,” he said.
Fall plans
Parks officials from the four communities will meet again after July 4 to re-assess the situation for the fall.
Registration will still take place through athletes’ local community parks and rec departments. Parents who had already paid for their children’s spring fees can either ask for a refund or have the fee they paid carry over to the fall.
“We’ve probably refunded maybe 20 up to this point between baseball and soccer. It hasn’t been bad,” Kitchens said. “We’re encouraging people to just hang on and let us know if they want to play in the fall.”
Kitchens said parks representatives talked Thursday about the possibility of actually combining the four community leagues into one league.
“That’s definitely an option,” she said.
The tentative plan is to resume activities just after Labor Day and run through late October, playing games in all four communities.
“You may go to Florence one night, you may go to Sheffield one night, so that way everybody can get some revenue coming in,” Wheeles said.
Parks departments are funded by city governments, which could face their own financial strain as the effects of the pandemic continue.
Kitchens said there will be no all-stars and no postseason this fall.
“I’m calling it our sandlot season,” she said.
Randy Burns, the athletic director of Florence Parks and Recreation, said in recent years Florence has not offered baseball and softball in the fall but the department wanted to give kids an opportunity to play those sports this year.
Burns said the Florence Sportsplex will likely host some combination of baseball, softball and soccer games on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and have football on Saturdays.
Wheeles is confident Muscle Shoals’ number of participating athletes will be about the same but acknowledged there might be fewer athletes in a given because kids can’t play both baseball and football, for example, this year.
“They’ve got to make a choice,” he said.
Kitchens heard from several coaches who said they were not willing to coach this summer given the circumstances of the coronavirus.
She acknowledged they need to be able to focus on coaching and not worry about making sure all the restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the virus are being followed.
“We can’t be police officers, too,” she said. “I think they feel like they would be responsible if something happened. I understand that.”
Burns said the idea of keeping kids and spectators six feet apart left “a lot of liability there for the city.”
Burns said the national Cal Ripken tournament in Branson, Missouri, which a team from Florence qualified for based on its performance last summer, was called off Thursday as well.
The parks representatives said most parents have been understanding about the changes to the schedule.
Kitchens said knowing the AHSAA canceled summer activities and parks and rec departments throughout the state have down the same makes making the local decision “a little easier of a pill to swallow.”
“They want to put so many restrictions on what you can do, it doesn’t make it feasible,” she said.
Department changes
Florence and Muscle Shoals also host numerous large tournaments throughout the spring and summer months. Those events also won’t be happening, which means a significant loss of revenue.
Wheeles said the parks directors agreed it would not be right to tell local kids they had to stay off the fields and then bring in teams from Huntsville and Birmingham to play.
“Tourism people may get a little mad, but that’s just the right thing to do,” Wheeles said.
Wheeles said in March 2019 the Muscle Shoals Parks and Rec department brought in $45,000 in revenue.
This past March? $1,000.
“We just have to eat the summer and move on,” he said.
Kitchens said she didn’t have exact numbers for Florence but “it’s obviously a hit to our revenues.”
Florence has three office staff, eight full-time maintenance workers and six part-time maintenance workers, and all are still employed. The department is working on the fields daily.
“The only thing we’re not doing is lining them off,” Burns said.
Florence’s layoffs have been the students who were going to be part-time workers this spring and summer.
Wheeles said Muscle Shoals has laid off approximately 35 part-time employees, many of whom are also high school and college students.
He said the department laid off five part-time maintenance workers who he will re-hire “when the grass starts growing real good in a month or so.”
Umpires, concession workers and scoreboard operators in the four communities have missed out on money they were counting on through the spring and early summer.
“I hate that,” Kitchens said.
Looking ahead
Kitchens said Florence might have to use some “creative scheduling” this fall. At the Sportsplex on Gunwaleford Road, there could be more fields in use at any one time than there would be normally, and that could limit parking. She said they might use fields at Veterans Park to alleviate the crowds.
“We’ll make it work,” she said.
In addition to the logistical challenges and financial headaches caused by a lack of summer games, there’s been personal disappointment for everyone involved in youth sports, too.
“It’s been a little stressful,” Kitchens said. “I understand people are so antsy wanting to get outside and play and do things. That’s why we’ve been holding out hope for so long.”
Burns said it’s a tough situation because you want kids out playing sports, especially now because they’ve not been able to for a while.
“I’m 58 and I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime,” he said.
The spring has been full of planning, adjustments and tough choices within parks and rec departments, and there could be more ahead.
“It may take us some time to recover,” Kitchens said. “But we will.”
