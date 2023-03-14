FLORENCE — The line of people had already started forming before either of the teams left their dugouts at the Florence Sportsplex.
They were eager for some autographs after Alabama’s 5-2 win over North Alabama on Tuesday. Still, they waited patiently enough as the Lions took one row of tables and the Crimson Tide the other. It helped that it was only a fraction of the announced crowd of 4,000 — kids only — that had packed around one of the softball field.
But when UNA catcher catcher Georgia Land and pitcher Elena Escobar took short break, even a loss didn’t do much to spoil the excitement the day had brought. If anything, the prevailing thought was it would be great if the Lions could do something like this every season.
“It’s something that a lot of people miss out on, especially with women’s sports,” Land said. “But for mid-majors it’s really hard to get that turnout. You’re televised, but it’s not on the SEC Network. It’s not on the big networks. Having this game here, instead of at Alabama, it’s a huge thing for us because locals get to experience our program here instead of having to travel there.
“I think we put on a good show for them tonight.”
There were individual reports that people began lining up to get into the Sportsplex around 2:15 p.m. They gates didn’t open until 3. And there were still cars entering the complex as the second inning rolled by. People were still making their way to their cars an hour after the Montana Fouts tossed the final pitch.
From the looks and sounds of it, the Lions’ next game against an SEC opponent should be right around the corner, right? They also hosted Mississippi State for a doubleheader in 2020 and drew around 900 at their home field on Cox Creek Parkway.
“I was thinking about that today,” UNA coach Ashley Cozart said. “I think Auburn would be a great team to reach out to. Ole Miss — we went there in the past. Maybe they would return the favor.”
Make the call. The players would certainly be up for the game.
“I’d say anybody notable would be great,” Escobar said. “I think it would be cool if it was a team like Auburn or Florida.”
After all, why not get the chance to show off the program? Pick the team and the Lions (17-3) would be ready to go.
“If you can get one of those top teams to come here, that would be crazy,” Land said. “One thing about a mid-major, is you’re trying to grow yourself to be one of those top schools and the only way to do that is to play that kind of competition. And hopefully after this game, they see that it would be a competitive game for them.”
UNA is now 0-10 all-time against SEC teams, but the Lions were certainly competitive for most of the night against the Crimson Tide (21-6).
Bailey Dowling reached base three times for Alabama, scored a run and drove in another, while former Lion Emma Broadfoot had a two-run double and scored a run.
Felicity Frame, Brooke Burbank and Land each reached base twice for UNA, while Haven Kirby and Gracie Benton were responsible for the RBIs.
Kirby almost hit a three-run homer in the sixth that would have cut the Lions’ deficit to one had it not been for Jenna Johnson. The Alabama left fielder caught the ball as she was falling over the fence. Might have to remember to push the wall back next time.
“We hit with Alabama tonight,” Escobar said. “We were right there with them the whole game. But Jenna completely robbed Haven. I thought that was gone. Almost anywhere else that would have been.”
There’s always next time. It just has to get set up. Make the calls.
Why deny the people the chance at a good show. Second that for the players.
“It was great. I loved it and it was exciting to see,” Land said. “This is my last year and it was an optional year (because of COVID-19), and to come back and to have this experience I wouldn’t have had otherwise was special for me and for our team, too.”
Land and Escobar had to get back. The line was still moving.
“This is what softball is all about and it’s great for the sport, our program and our community,” Cozart said. “It was a great experience for our girls.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.