TUSCUMBIA — Some strategic scheduling may be beneficial to Deshler later this week.
The Tigers defeated West Limestone 61-51 on Tuesday in a subregional game. They will travel to Hanceville for the Class 4A Northwest Regional.
The basketball court at Wallace State is familiar to Deshler. It played a game there against Phillips a couple weeks before the area tournament began.
“We were fortunate enough to make it up there last year (for the regional) and we go up there in the summer,” coach Brian Pounders said. “We wanted to go up there late to try to get a feel.”
There’s somewhat of an inside source there as well. JP Robinson, a first-team All-State player with Deshler in 2019, plays at Wallace State. After the game that day, the Tigers got to hang around Robinson and watch his team play.
That can help to a certain extent. On the other hand, most of the other teams have probably played there as well, and as Pounders put it, they all earned their way there.
“Everybody else has been up there. (They) probably went up there and played during holiday (tournaments) or summer,” Pounders said. “I don’t know if that gives you a leg up. We feel like it may have helped us.”
There aren’t really any bad teams left. Deshler’s matchup will be West Morgan (23-6) on Saturday, and the court can only make so much difference.
“I mean, it helps (to play there before). But like coach Pounders said, it’s the best 16 teams left,” senior forward CJ Jackson said. “So it really doesn’t matter where you play. I think you’re gonna get everybody’s best shot.”
Still, the players are excited to go back. At least, most of them are.
“I’d say that helped (my teammates). I went like 0-for-10 that day from the 3,” Dee Newsome said rolling his eyes a bit. “I didn’t really get no help, but they shot good and we won. So it was good for them.”
The senior still scored 18 that day. But that doesn’t mean there’s no blame to go around.
“It’s gotta be the rims,” Newsome said.
Jackson gave his thoughts: “I like the rims.”
Unfortunately for Newsome, it’s probably not a safe bet to say the rims have changed any over the course of a few weeks. Some adjustments will be in order.
“I’m gonna try my best,” Newsome promised. “That’s all I’m gonna try to do. I know it’s hard to shoot down there.”
Newsome led Deshler (26-5) with 21 points on Tuesday. Dadrian Sanders and KJ Anderson added 12 apiece. Colin Patterson put in 16 points and Haven Helms 15 for the West Limestone (9-15).
The Tigers had a double-digit lead trimmed down to four in the fourth quarter, but Anderson went 7-for-7 from the free throw line in the final frame. It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game throughout.
“I actually told them coming out of halftime, ‘We haven’t had a close game like this in a while,’” Jackson said. “So that was tougher than we thought.”
• Deshler girls 75, West Limestone 47: Chloe Siegel scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers and 7-for-7 free throws. Raegan Rickard tallied 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Reece Davis scored 12 and Cooper Thompson 11 for the Tigers (29-4), who will face Good Hope (31-2) in the Northwest Regional on Saturday.
Raelee Campbell led West Limestone (15-13) with 13 and Carlie Belle Winter added 11.
