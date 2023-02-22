HANCEVILLE — All of a sudden, the games didn’t mean too much. The points scored, tournaments won and wins secured weren’t of the utmost importance for Ruthie Smith.
After Lauderdale County’s 51-34 loss against Clements in the Northwest Regional final on Wednesday, the Tigers’ lone senior recapped her five years on the team the best she could.
“More than just basketball,” Smith said, fighting back the tears. “(Coach Brant Llewellyn) pushed us to be the best we could be on and off the court. So it was more than just basketball for these past five years.
“I’ve learned how to persevere through things that were tough, through injuries, through hard days. I’m gonna take that with me. … No matter what I’m faced with, what I learned here is gonna help me live my life.”
Llewellyn has had many great senior classes throughout the years. Losing Smith, being his only one this season and a starter since eighth grade, is a bit different, though.
“We’ve been through a lot of wars together, she and I. Above everything else, she’s a great Christian young lady and turned into a really great basketball player for us,” Llewellyn said. “She was outstanding. It’s tough being the only senior and being the leader on the team. She did a great job with that this year.”
Sophomore Shila Marks, who started at point guard, is one of several young players the Tigers (23-10) had to rely on this season. Like Smith, she was on the team as an eighth-grader.
“She’s meant everything to me,” Marks said. “She’s been our main leader and she’s helped me grow. I’ve been playing with her since I was in eighth grade and she’s helped me grow from being that little middle school girl that was scared playing with the big girls.”
Eight of the 11 players that got on the court Wednesday for Lauderdale County are sophomores or younger. Smith relegated some of the leadership to the younger group as the season went on.
Winning the Lauderdale County tournament for the first time in five years. Being part of Llewellyn’s 700th career win. Reaching the regional final. They’re all things that Smith used as teaching moments for the younger group.
“Obviously I was the only senior, so leading in that aspect was difficult,” Smith said. “But I had Shila, and I had the opportunity to play with my sister (Sarah) which was absolutely amazing. … I didn’t have to do it on my own. I had other teammates that stepped up and did their job.
“So it wasn’t completely on me and I’m so grateful to have had them.”
Smith scored 13 points and Marks had 7. Leah Childress led Clements with 16, while Jenny Trent had 14 and Taylor Farrar added 13. The Colts (27-6) advanced to the Class 3A state tournament in Birmingham.
The good thing about Lauderdale County’s youth is it isn’t going anywhere. Smith will be missed, but there shouldn’t be many questions to answer entering next season.
“With us being young, that means we get to grow up,” Marks said. “We get to develop and get better. It’s not like we’re having to have new classes every year, so we get to work with each other more, we get to bond. … That’s just gonna help us even more.”
