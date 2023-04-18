FLORENCE — It didn’t take Oliver Luck long to find himself immersed in conversation once he worked his way down the sideline at North Alabama’s spring football game on Thursday.
The former NFL quarterback, sports executive and college athletic director considers himself, among other things, a people person. He spent most of his time at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex chatting away to those who popped by.
“Bringing people together is always fun,” said Luck, who also had planned stops at Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay set for Friday and Saturday.
That’s been part of Luck’s job since what was then known as the ASUN-WAC partnership hired him in January to be its executive director — a consultant-type role, he classified it as — whether that’s been the 10 member school or trying to help navigate the NCAA and its committees to see where it stands.
It’s all for part of the overall goal to elevate the partnership’s brand by helping create a football-only conference. On Monday, ASUN-WAC collective officially became known as the United Athletic Conference.
“I think overall, from what I’ve heard from ADs and presidents and some board of trustee chairs at different places, they all want football to be what football is to my alma mater, West Virginia, or what it is at Ohio State or Auburn,” Luck said. “It’s the front porch, right?
“It’s what brings people back to campus, it’s the stickiest sport we have that connects students, alumni and the community to a school. I think they all share that generally, ‘Hey, we want football to be something that helps bring people to campus, keeps our alumni attached to us. We think we’re going to compete.’”
As of now, the UAC currently consists of ASUN members UNA, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay and Central Arkansas, and Abilene Christian, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech as the WAC schools. Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) will be added in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsoring football.
The conference will operate like a single-sport conference with an independent budget, policies and governing documents, according to a press release. It will recognize its own league champion and at-large FCS playoffs automatic qualifier under a singular conference banner beginning with the 2023 football season.
The 2023 United Athletic Conference schedule will be limited to six conference games, while the 2024 slate will feature a full eight-game single round robin.
Sam Houston won the partnership's automatic bid in 2021, while Eastern Kentucky received the playoff spot last season.
The FCS has several football-only conferences already, including the Missouri Valley Football Conference (home to North Dakota State and 2022 champion South Dakota State), and the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. And as Luck noted, other leagues, such as the Ohio Valley Conference and Big South, have already come to partnership agreements regarding football for schedule purposes.
“Formalizing the ASUN-WAC Football partnership by launching the United Athletic Conference is another step toward our collective pursuit to establish a new single-sport football conference,” UNA athletic director Josh Looney said in a statement. “The UAC aligns our football program with other forward-moving universities as Division I football continues to transform, without impacting the benefits of ASUN Conference affiliation for our other 13 sports programs.”
One of the holdups is an NCAA moratorium on the creation of a single-sport conference, which has been in place since April 2020. But the NCAA is set to meet later this month to discuss the issue, and something Luck believes will be helped by UAC deciding on a name, logo and other logistics.
Another could be what the UAC ultimately wants to be, meaning stay in the FCS or try to jump to FBS. According to an ESPN report in December, part of the reasoning behind the ASUN-WAC forming a single football-only conference was with the goal of becoming the 11th FBS league.
And while Luck certainly said that goal is a possibility, it was best not to “put the cart before the horse” with the rule changes certain NCAA committees are set to discuss.
“There’s nine schools, soon to be 10 and one of those schools UTRGV doesn’t even have football yet, not until 2025,” Luck said. “I would say 100% of our focus is getting the football-only FCS conference put together and getting a commitment from those 10 schools. FBS is certainly aspirational and I support it 100%, but that’s coming down the pike later because there’s never been a conference that’s moved.”
Looney put forth a similar response when asked about the possibility at the beginning of April.
“I think the FBS piece is aspirational for the league, but every bit of our work right now with Oliver and everyone else has been let’s get this FCS conference established and take note of what each school brings to the table and looking at we’re in the middle of transformation,” Looney said.
“When you’re in the middle of transformation, you can do one of two things. You can sit and watch things happen or you can be action-oriented and be aggressive toward opportunity. Who knows what the landscape is going to be, but I’m confident this isn’t a league that’s going to sit and watch things unfold.”
As always, those things come down to resources — money, land and people. And some schools appear to be better positioned than others.
UNA spent a little over $9.9 million on athletics in 2021, according to collegefactual.com, which was the lowest of the ASUN-WAC schools. The other five ASUN schools spent a combined average of $15.7 million on athletics that same year, with Kennesaw State the high at $18.9 million and Central Arkansas the low at nearly $13 million. Eastern Kentucky at $15.9 million would be the highest if Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State were taken out due to their decision to head to Conference USA.
UNA also limits the funding its athletic department receives from the overall university budget at 6.25%. But that number has yet to be reached, making it similar to the 6% it had when the institution was a member of Division II.
The five WAC institutions averaged $15.3 million in athletic expenditure in 2021. Abilene Christian was the highest spender at nearly $20 million and Stephen F. Austin not far behind at $18.2 million. The low was Tarleton State at $11.3 million.
UNA’s desire for a football stadium would also have to take a step past the planning stage. Luck, however, said he liked the renderings of how the space at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex was used to house football, baseball and soccer. No timetable has been set for those to be made public.
It's just a matter of when and how that will be accomplished.
'You’re getting more schools that are saying, ‘Hey, football is a different sport. We don’t mind putting them on a charter flight and that’s hard to do with the other sports,’" Luck said. "I think there’s a realization that the sport is critically important to every school’s athletic health financially, but it's a unique animal. There’s a lot more bodies and I think that in the FCS that realization is starting to happen."
Busy, indeed.
But it's all about welcoming people once they reach the front porch, right?
“I’m a fan of football and higher ed and what one can do for the other,” Luck said, “It was enough for me to see the interest in evaluating these programs. The first step is FCS and getting these teams together and seeing how that plays out.”
