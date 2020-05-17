After compiling the Dream 18 holes among area golf courses Thursday and Friday, there were plenty of holes left over that could easily have made the cut.
UNA golf coaches Cullen Carstens and Neil Self, UNA senior golfer Jackson Wedgeworth, Blackberry Trail’s Jason Vaughn, Cypress Lakes’ Scott Arndt and Turtle Point’s Les Holcombe submitted a list of their favorite local holes from seven courses based on aesthetics, shot value and playability. I added my favorites, as well.
Panelists were asked to consider each of the hole from the middle tees to reflect where the majority of the general public plays from, although back tees were considered in some instances. The preliminary list featured 48 holes.
In the final story of a three-part series for the best holes in the Shoals, we’ll take a look at those holes that just missed becoming part of the Dream 18.
We’ll call these last holes our emergency nine — a term many golfers know as meaning “I lost money on the first 18 holes and need to try to get at least some of it back by playing another nine.”
Throughout the process of identifying the area’s best holes it became evident that if you play golf, this area is filled with diverse, excellent courses that, when compared to other parts of the country, are as good as any and affordably priced.
Today’s emergency nine holes features five par-3s and a pair of par-4s and par-5s and plays 2,396 yards. Emergency nines are supposed to be fun, and these nine holes would be a blast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.