Jackson Davis won his second straight Tennessee Valley Country Club championship Sunday.
Davis' 67-69—136 was seven shots better than Dalton Wright. Last year, Davis shot a two-round 145 for a three-shot win over Drew Clark.
Ron Daniel also repeated, albeit for the senior division's championship flight.
Daniel shot a 71-73—144, two shots better than Earl Rutledge. Last year, Daniel shot a 151 and needed a playoff to claim victory over Gary Highfield.
In the open division's first flight, Michael Rogers won with a 151, five shots better than Barry West. Brent Hardy shot a 170 for a three-shot victory over Damon Williamson in the second flight.
In the senior division's first flight, Jamie White's 152 was three shots ahead of David Hites.
