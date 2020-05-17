Turtle Point, No. 13, Par 4, 336/359 yards
Neil Self says: I’ve seen good players hit irons off the tee but I’ll always hit driver. If the greens are firm, it’s one of the trickiest little wedge shots around. Hit the fairway and a solid little nipper you’ll have a good look at birdie. Anything less and you probably won’t keep it on the green.
Gregg Dewalt says: This is just a tremendous short par-4 with multiple options from tee to green. You can bomb a driver as close to the green as possible or hit something less and leave a longer, yet more-full shot into a shallow green that is hard to hold. On paper, it looks like a birdie hole. In reality, it’s a tough second shot to a green that is tough to hold and par is an acceptable score.
