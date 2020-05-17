Turtle Point, No. 5, Par 5, 493/566 yards
Cullen Carstens says: If you enjoy working the ball from left to right, this hole is from you. From the white tees, players can either hit a 220-240 shot straight away, or hit more and try to maneuver a cut around the trees guarding the corner. After the tee shots, the rest of the hole plays downhill with a pond guarding the front of the green. For the big hitters, a well-placed drive will leave you just a little too far to reach the green, but close enough to convince you to try it. Another hole where you have to think your way through every shot, the downhill elevation must be factored in on the layup shot, making sure you don’t run through into the water. Approach shots to the green are usually from 80-120 yards, so make sure to leave yourself a number you are comfortable with. The green has a crown in the middle which will run putts towards both the front and back edges of the green. Such a great hole, I’ve seen just as many birdies as I have double-bogeys. Three good shots will earn you a par (or better), so if you can, take 5 and be thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.