Fighting Joe, No. 5, Par 3, 175/193 yards
Gregg Dewalt says: One of the few holes on Fighting Joe with significant elevation change, this is another one of the great par-3s in the area. Water can come into play on both sides of the green and also behind it, and bunkers protect the front. Because the tee shot is downhill, you get to track it all the way, wondering as the ball flies toward the green if you pulled the correct club. When the ball lands safely, you can let out a sigh of relief.
