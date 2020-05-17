Blackberry Trail, No. 14, Par 4, 303/336 yards
Gregg Dewalt says: This is a neat little hole that mostly requires a lay-up to 100 yards. The green is divided into two sections by a ridge and is one of the most perplexing on the course. Even though a short-iron approach should leave a player stalking a birdie, the slightest mis-hit can result in the ball resting in a watery grave and putting double bogey in play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.