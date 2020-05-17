Schoolmaster, No. 2, Par 3, 178/196 yards
Gregg Dewalt says: Another really fine par-3 that you face early in the round on Schoolmaster. This deep green can play as much as three more clubs depending on the wind and the the hole location. Water guards the front and right side of the green, with bunkers on the left. It's another one of those holes where you'll take par and move on.
