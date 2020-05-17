200515 Number 17 at Cypress Lakes 4
Buy Now

Long is better than short when playing the17th hole at Cypress Lakes Golf Course. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Cypress Lakes, No. 17, Par 3, 184/224 yards

Jackson Wedgeworth says: A 230-yard carry over water to a protected green can be scary late in a round.  This hole requires a great shot and some luck to hit the green. Many balls find the water all around this green. Keeping the ball dry on this hole is a great success.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.