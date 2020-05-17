Cypress Lakes, No. 17, Par 3, 184/224 yards
Jackson Wedgeworth says: A 230-yard carry over water to a protected green can be scary late in a round. This hole requires a great shot and some luck to hit the green. Many balls find the water all around this green. Keeping the ball dry on this hole is a great success.
