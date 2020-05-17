Turtle Point, No. 10, Par 3, 188/219 yards
Les Holcombe says: No. 10 is a great par-3 because of the shape of the green and the placement of the four bunkers and it is 219 yards from on the back tee. It can take three different clubs depending on the hole location. And the back left bunker or over the green must be avoided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.