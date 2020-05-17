Blackberry Trail, No. 8, Par 5, 493/526 yards
Gregg Dewalt says: The perfect ending to an emergency nine — the classic risk-reward par-5. A good drive leaves a decision — try to carve a 3-wood or hybrid into a narrow opening for an eagle opportunity or lay up and go for birdie with a wedge or sand wedge. There is no bailout area if you go for it — a pull ends up in a penalty area and a fade ends up in a pond guarding the front and right side of the green. There’s always a little indecision in the second shot if you go for the green in two because the pond extends slightly in front of the green.
