200513 School Master 25
The 16th hole on the Schoolmaster course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's The Shoals is another of the area's top par-3s. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Schoolmaster, No. 16, Par 3, 146/157 yards

Neil Self says: Beautifully carved out little par 3. Interesting green in both shape and severity. Triangle green makes for good variation.

Gregg Dewalt says: This is a hole that really fits a person’s eye. Every time I play this hole with friends, I feel as if I could see a hole-in-one because you have a short iron in your hands. That only adds to the thrill factor.

