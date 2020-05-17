Schoolmaster, No. 16, Par 3, 146/157 yards
Neil Self says: Beautifully carved out little par 3. Interesting green in both shape and severity. Triangle green makes for good variation.
Gregg Dewalt says: This is a hole that really fits a person’s eye. Every time I play this hole with friends, I feel as if I could see a hole-in-one because you have a short iron in your hands. That only adds to the thrill factor.
