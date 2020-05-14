Blackberry Trail, No. 5; Par-4, 410/457 yards
Jason Vaughn says: Tough driving hole with out-of-bounds close on the left and a creek and trees down the right. You want to hit a good drive but make sure you split the bunker and the creek on the right. It is a tucked back left pin that always gets you. It will be a tough second shot but if you make birdie or par it has been a good hole.
