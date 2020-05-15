Fighting Joe, No. 18, Par 3, 126/200 yards
Scott Arndt says: Duh. What a view. A lot of golfers don’t like finishing with a par-3, and if you are one of those you never played this one. Not overly long, but you have to be somewhat precise with your tee shot or a big number is coming. This hole got harder when the bunker short and right was taken out. You hit it there now and you’re dead, long is no cup of tea either. This is my favorite finishing hole on the RTJ Golf Trail.
Neil Self says: Spectacular par-3 overlooking the river in all its glory. Front left and back right pins make the shot really interesting.
(0) comments
