Turtle Point, No. 6, Par 4, 380/435 yards
Les Holcombe says: A dogleg left that requires a left-to-right tee shot for the blue tee golfer. I remember Jack Nicklaus not hitting his tee shot far enough to make the corner in 1979. The green is a challenging bowl shape protected by two bunkers. If the hole is down front, it plays much easier. If it is on the back shelf, it plays much harder.
Jackson Wedgeworth says: This 435-yard dogleg par-4 has a simple look off the tee but looks can be deceiving. This tight tee shot requires a little draw to get around the corner. If the player finds the fairway, then the three-tiered green has to be maneuvered. Two deep bunkers add to the challenge of the hole, but with quality shots the hole can be birdied for sure.
