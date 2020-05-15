Turtle Point, No. 12, Par 4, 416/459 yards
Les Holcombe says: This is a long, hard dogleg right that plays uphill. The left bunker is big and deep, and the green slope from front to back is extreme.
Gregg Dewalt says: It’s amazing how much you have to work the ball on tee shots at Turtle Point, and No. 12 is another that requires a left-to-right shot. The long, uphill second shot is difficult to a severely sloping back-to-front green. Anytime you can walk away with a par here, take it and get to the 13th tee as quickly as possible.
