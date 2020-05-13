Fighting Joe, No. 12, Par 5, 498/622 yards
Scott Arndt says: This hole is long. The tee box lines you up to the water right of the fairway. There are bunkers all the way down the left, and it makes for a difficult layup shot. The green is wide but not real deep, so club selection can be tough. I love the back right hole location. Go over the green there and you are dead.
Gregg Dewalt says: Another risk/reward par-5 that also features a difficult layup second shot. Everything funnels toward the water on the right that extends in front of the green, so you have to hit a precise layup shot. The third shot is tricky — it seems to play a half-club longer. With a ridge bisecting the green, a bailout shot can leave a tricky two-putt par.
