Joe Wheeler, No. 14, Par 3, 192/223 yards
Scott Arndt says: This is a great par-3. The tee box is secluded so it’s difficult to tell what the wind is doing. It’s downhill enough to make you think about your club selection (unless you have one of those range finders with slope function), and there is trouble long and right. If you bail left, now you’re pitching toward the trouble.
Gregg Dewalt says: A terrific par-3 in which club selection is always a mystery. I liked the hole a little better when there was a bunker fronting the green, but it is still a difficult up-and-down if you come up short. It’s the first real view you get off Wheeler Lake on the back nine, so stop and take in the scenery before you head to the next hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.