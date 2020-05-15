Cypress Lakes, No. 15, Par 4, 321/335 yards
Cullen Carstens says: As fun a hole as you can find in the Shoals. From the white tees, players are facing a short par-4 to a heavily guarded green that features all the undulations you can handle. Long hitters can drive it all the way down by the greenside bunkers, and potentially even on the green with the right wind. Shorter hitters can still have a wedge into the green, so birdie chances are plenty. The main defense of the hole is the green. You can use the slopes to your advantage, but beware, they can send your ball running in the opposite direction as well. Placement and distance control are the key. I really appreciate where this hole falls on the course, your last chance to take a breath before playing holes 16-18, all of which require great tee shots to earn a par.
