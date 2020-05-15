200510 Turtle Point Golf Holes #17-4
Buy Now

The par-5 No. 17 at Turtle Point has a little bit of everything, Neil Self says - trees, out of bounds, a creek, a pond, bunkers and a severely sloping green. [PATRICK HOOD/TIMESDAILY]

 Patrick Hood Photographer

Turtle Point, No. 17, Par 5, 524/548 yards

Les Holcombe says: This hole has a beautiful view from the tee. It has every possible hazard, out of bounds, pond, creek, trees, and two bunkers. It usually requires three well struck shots to reach the green. Going for it with your second shot is a thrilling risk.

Neil Self says: Gorgeous downhill tee shot, wide but enough trouble to make you pay attention. Interesting as both a two-shot and three-shot par-5. Creek running through, a massive tree on the right side, river view, well-positioned guarding bunkers, tricky green — this hole has it all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.