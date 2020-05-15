Turtle Point, No. 17, Par 5, 524/548 yards
Les Holcombe says: This hole has a beautiful view from the tee. It has every possible hazard, out of bounds, pond, creek, trees, and two bunkers. It usually requires three well struck shots to reach the green. Going for it with your second shot is a thrilling risk.
Neil Self says: Gorgeous downhill tee shot, wide but enough trouble to make you pay attention. Interesting as both a two-shot and three-shot par-5. Creek running through, a massive tree on the right side, river view, well-positioned guarding bunkers, tricky green — this hole has it all.
