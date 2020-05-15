Schoolmaster, No. 17, Par 4, 338/363 yards
Neil Self says: The horizon opens up and you really feel the river. A downhill second shot stays in the air forever. The natural contours funnel to the wild area and trouble.
Gregg Dewalt says: This is one of those holes where you stand up on the tee and think par is the worst score you should make. But a tugged drive can end up in up in the trees and brush left and a high-right tee ball can leave you with a longer approach shot than necessary to a deep green. It’s another hole where the second shot is tricky because of the elevation change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.