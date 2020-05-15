Turtle Point, No. 18, Par 4, 364/415 yards
Les Holcombe says: Yes, it is a layup tee shot which is too bad, but the second shot across the inlet from the Tennessee River is a beautiful and exciting shot every time. It’s a great way to finish a round of golf, even though many people drown a golf ball on their approach shot.
Jason Vaughn says: Turtle Point. This is a beautiful finishing hole. I love the river in the back ground. The back tee box makes a full wood to the corner or long iron. Next shot, as long as the wind isn’t blowing the ball off the river, you can fire the ball into the green and make a good birdie. I love this as a finishing hole.
Jackson Wedgeworth says: A 364-yard par-4 may be short, but short par-4 has many challenges throughout the hole. Focus is key because of the Tennessee River bisecting the green and the fairway. Also, two good shots are required to hit this green, a draw to the corner off the tee and a good club selection to land the green. These challenges coupled with the pressure of the last hole in any match makes this hole great.
(0) comments
