Fighting Joe, No. 17, Par 5, 473/537 yards
Cullen Carstens says: This is the best par 5 in the Shoals. I love when course designers force you to commit to a decision, offering several options but leaving the choice up to the player. A true risk-reward par 5 that can play both crazy long and enticingly short, depending on the tee selection. From the orange tees, a well-hit drive will leave players with a choice — go for the green with a long iron/hybrid/3 wood, or lay up to the right and attack with a wedge. The beauty of this hole is that no matter what your choice is, you still have a forced carry over the water (unless you bail out right). A successful second shot at the green can yield an easy birdie, but come up short in the water and you are looking at a big number. While the green is large, any shots that miss have to navigate surrounding slopes and undulations in order to have a makeable putt. A fun hole for the average weekend golfer, but also the perfect match-play hole for a tournament setting as well.
