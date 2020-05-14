Cypress Lakes, No. 7, Par 3, 196/225 yards
Scott Arndt says: A mid- to long-iron is needed for this par 3 with an island green. The wind direction seems to be always across, so picking the right club can be challenging. The green itself is big, but has many subtle undulations that makes putting a challenge. The difficulty starts with a tee box that lines you up at the right side of the green, so alignment can be difficult.
Jackson Wedgeworth says: This demanding par 3 has length and a forced carry. This combination can test even great golfers as they aim to save a solid front-nine score. Par and run is a great philosophy on this hole.
