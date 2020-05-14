Turtle Point, No. 4, Par 4, 366/387 yards
Neil Self says: Subtle dogleg and rows of trees make this tee shot feel awkward. Thus, the fairway is hard to find. One of the flattest greens at Turtle Point but still one of the most perplexing.
Gregg Dewalt says: I love this short 4 given the tough opening three holes at Turtle Point. You finally think you get a break and then have to hit your tee shot into a sliver of a tree-lined fairway. Judging the approach shot to this deep green is always a challenge, especially when the hole is cut in the back right portion of the green. Just a beautiful hole.
