Cypress Lakes, No. 18, Par 4, 412/432 yards
Neil Self says: It’s a wonderful looking tee shot to close out a good finishing three-hole stretch.
Gregg Dewalt says: This is definitely a second-shot hole to one of the toughest greens on the course with a strategic bunker guarding the front. When the greens are really rolling, anything above the hole can be a tough two-putt. The clubhouse behind the green provides a nice frame for an approach shot.
