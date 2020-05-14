Schoolmaster, No. 14, Par 4, 333/390 yards
Cullen Carstens says: Such a great hole. Not long, but certainly tough. Most players will step up on the tee box and see nothing but the pond that runs along the right side and in front of the green. What they don’t realize is that the fairway is actually quite wide, with a steep hill on the left that will help kick shots back down toward the fairway if conditions are firm. Good course architecture can give players the impression of a demanding tee shot, while still providing a large landing area. The visual manipulation on this hole is what makes it truly unique. A good drive down the left side typically leaves a 115-145 yard shot to a skinny green protected by water short, and a bunker long. Awesome hole, and in my opinion, the prettiest on the Schoolmaster.
