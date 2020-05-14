Blackberry Trail, No. 17, Par 5, 462/527 yards
Jason Vaughn says: I love this hole, as it a good par 5 from any tee box. I love the risk/reward of trying to go for the green in two. The water down the left and in front of the green makes it a tough decision, but laying up is not a bargain because it is a tight fit. If you lay up, you may not make birdie, but if you go for it and don't make it, bogey or higher is in play.
