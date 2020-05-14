200510 Blackberry Trail Golf Hole #17-3
Buy Now

The 17th green at Blackberry Trail has water to the front and left. [PATRICK HOOD/TIMESDAILY]

 Patrick Hood Photographer

Blackberry Trail, No. 17, Par 5, 462/527 yards

Jason Vaughn says: I love this hole, as it a good par 5 from any tee box. I love the risk/reward of trying to go for the green in two. The water down the left and in front of the green makes it a tough decision, but laying up is not a bargain because it is a tight fit. If you lay up, you may not make birdie, but if you go for it and don't make it, bogey or higher is in play. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.