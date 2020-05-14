Turtle Point, No. 8, Par 3, 145/168 yards
Les Holcombe says: It’s just a beautiful par 3 where you have to pick the correct club and hit a good shot or it can really punish you. I have seen four hole in ones there as well as many sixes.
Cullen Carstens says: To me, this is the best hole in all of the Shoals. A short but demanding par 3, this hole requires accuracy with bunkers guarding the back of the green and a pond that will catch any shots coming up short. The hole sits in an open area of the course, where the wind can often swirl and change at a moment’s notice. Players often have to alter their ball flight to control spin, as the green slopes quickly from back to front. Besides being tough but fair, this is arguably the prettiest hole in our area as well. Drawing similarities to No. 12 at Augusta National, it is is exactly what you would expect out of a signature hole. Choose your club, trust it, and if you can walk off the green with a par, congrats. Be sure to take one last look at this beautiful golf hole as you walk toward No. 9.
