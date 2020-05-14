Turtle Point, No. 9, Par 4, 433/473 yards
Jason Vaughn says: This long par 4 is a tough hole to play, but the view is spectacular. Drive over the bunker on the right and the ball will get a slingshot effect and roll quite a bit. The second shot is usually with a short iron, but because of the severe slope it is tough to judge.
Gregg Dewalt says: A terrific way to finish the front nine is to make a par on this picturesque hole. It’s another second-shot hole — difficult to judge because you are usually hitting off a downhill lie made tougher depending on the wind direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.