Second in a series
After traversing a difficult outward nine holes of the Shoals' Dream 18, the back nine features spectacular views with fun holes and a sprinkling of danger at every turn.
The yardage on the back nine softens considerably once you get past the front's daunting 3,600-plus yards. The Dream 18’s back nine plays to a modest 3,159 yards from the middle tees with multiple chances for birdies. Dial in your iron play and get your putter working, and a sub-par score is easily attainable.
Make a few errors or get distracted by the scenery and a good round can quickly go south.
The back nine starts with a par-3 — No. 18 on Fighting Joe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail the Shoals. Scott Arndt, the former director of golf at the RTJ facility who now manages Cypress Lakes, calls it the best finishing hole on the trail.
Players need to show off their ability to shape shots with their driver, needing a draw on one hole and a high fade on the next. The back nine also features a pair of risk-reward par-5s, a long, difficult par-3 and a smattering of fun short par-4s.
It ends with another spectacular view of Wilson Lake and a devilish short iron into the 18th green at Turtle Point.
