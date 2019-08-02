Florence Open tee times

First- and second-round pairings and tee times for the second Florence Open golf tournament being held at Blackberry Trail today through Sunday:

Friday

8 a.m. – Phil Grimes, Jimmy Thompson, JT McLemore

8:10 – Charles Whitehead, David Corl, Bill Ary

8:20 a.m. – Lane Smith, Will Cabler, Jordan Smith

8:30 – Jr. Witt, Mike Brewer, Don Robinson

8:40 – Steve Brewer, Lynn Hamner, Robert Crittenden

8:50 – Ludwig Seme, David White, Jim bell, Darryl Grisham

9:10 – Roger Guyton, David Dolan, Jason Regan, Phillip Jordan

9:20 – Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe

9:50 – Nick Pinegar, Richard Graham, Chris Plunket

10:10 – Dale Nesbitt, Dwight Hamner, Mile Jemison

10:20 – Keith Pope, Jimmy Oliver, Gene Clements

10:30 – Brian Johnson, Darren Woodruff, Walt Schreiber

10:40 – Jeff Bohannon, Jeff Frederick, Fred Boughner

10:50 – Mike Butcher, John Lyndon, W.L. Smith

11:40 – Johnny Todd, Bobby Dolan, Tommy Stephens

12:10 p.m. – Alex Beavers, Daniel Holden, Nathan Campbell

12:20 – Justin James, Justin Phillips, Eric Truitt

12:30 – Cory Murks, Danny Owens, Clay Jones

12:40 – Thomas Regan, Brant Bishop, Cullen Carstens, Brenden Keller

12:50 – Landry Miller, Kenlee Nix, Austin Richardson

1:20 – Mitchell Ray, James Risner, Tyler Malone, Austin Gean

1:40 – Vic Barnett, Nicky Hartsfield, Curly Marks, Joel Barnett

1:50 – Parks Hartsfield, Corey Rochelle, Jonathan Spann, Dennis Danley

2:10 – Jerry Balentine, Terry Thomas, Scotty Stephens, Alex Rowell

2:20 – Will Bishop, Luke Dolan, Zach Ashley

--

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – Alex Beavers, Daniel Holden, Nathan Campbell

7:40 – Jeff Bohannon, Jeff Frederick, Fred Boughner

7:50 – Cory Murks, Danny Owens, Clay Jones

8:10 – Thomas Regan, Brant Bishop, Cullen Carstens, Brenden Keller

8:20 – Landry Miller, Kenlee Nix, Austin Richardson

8:40 – Justin James, Justin Phillips, Eric Truitt

8:50 - Mitchell Ray, James Risner, Tyler Malone, Austin Gean

9:10 – Parks Hartsfield, Corey Rochelle, Jonathan Spann, Dennis Danley

9:20 - Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe

9:30 – Jerry Balentine, Terry Thomas, Scotty Stephens, Alex Rowell

9:40 Will Bishop, Luke Dolan, Zach Ashley

10:10 – Brian Johnson, Darren Woodruff, Walt Schreiber

10:20 – Mike Butcher, John Lyndon, W.L. Smith

10:30 – Johnny Todd, Bobby Dolan, Tommy Stephens

10:40 – Roger Guyton, David Dolan, Jason Regan, Phillip Jordan

11:30 – Phil Grimes, Jimmy Thompson, JT McLemore

11:40 – Charles Whitehead, David Corl, Bill Ary

11:50 – Lane Smith, Will Cabler, Jordan Smith

Noon – Jr. Witt, Mike Brewer, Don Robinson

12:20 – Steve Brewer, Lynn Hamner, Robert Crittenden

12:30 – Ludwig Seme, David White, Jim bell, Darryl Grisham

12:40 - Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe

12:50 – Nick Pinegar, Richard Graham, Chris Plunket

1:10 - Dale Nesbitt, Dwight Hamner, Mike Jemison

1:20 - Keith Pope, Jimmy Oliver, Gene Clements

