Florence Open tee times
First- and second-round pairings and tee times for the second Florence Open golf tournament being held at Blackberry Trail today through Sunday:
Friday
8 a.m. – Phil Grimes, Jimmy Thompson, JT McLemore
8:10 – Charles Whitehead, David Corl, Bill Ary
8:20 a.m. – Lane Smith, Will Cabler, Jordan Smith
8:30 – Jr. Witt, Mike Brewer, Don Robinson
8:40 – Steve Brewer, Lynn Hamner, Robert Crittenden
8:50 – Ludwig Seme, David White, Jim bell, Darryl Grisham
9:10 – Roger Guyton, David Dolan, Jason Regan, Phillip Jordan
9:20 – Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe
9:50 – Nick Pinegar, Richard Graham, Chris Plunket
10:10 – Dale Nesbitt, Dwight Hamner, Mile Jemison
10:20 – Keith Pope, Jimmy Oliver, Gene Clements
10:30 – Brian Johnson, Darren Woodruff, Walt Schreiber
10:40 – Jeff Bohannon, Jeff Frederick, Fred Boughner
10:50 – Mike Butcher, John Lyndon, W.L. Smith
11:40 – Johnny Todd, Bobby Dolan, Tommy Stephens
12:10 p.m. – Alex Beavers, Daniel Holden, Nathan Campbell
12:20 – Justin James, Justin Phillips, Eric Truitt
12:30 – Cory Murks, Danny Owens, Clay Jones
12:40 – Thomas Regan, Brant Bishop, Cullen Carstens, Brenden Keller
12:50 – Landry Miller, Kenlee Nix, Austin Richardson
1:20 – Mitchell Ray, James Risner, Tyler Malone, Austin Gean
1:40 – Vic Barnett, Nicky Hartsfield, Curly Marks, Joel Barnett
1:50 – Parks Hartsfield, Corey Rochelle, Jonathan Spann, Dennis Danley
2:10 – Jerry Balentine, Terry Thomas, Scotty Stephens, Alex Rowell
2:20 – Will Bishop, Luke Dolan, Zach Ashley
Saturday
7:30 a.m. – Alex Beavers, Daniel Holden, Nathan Campbell
7:40 – Jeff Bohannon, Jeff Frederick, Fred Boughner
7:50 – Cory Murks, Danny Owens, Clay Jones
8:10 – Thomas Regan, Brant Bishop, Cullen Carstens, Brenden Keller
8:20 – Landry Miller, Kenlee Nix, Austin Richardson
8:40 – Justin James, Justin Phillips, Eric Truitt
8:50 - Mitchell Ray, James Risner, Tyler Malone, Austin Gean
9:10 – Parks Hartsfield, Corey Rochelle, Jonathan Spann, Dennis Danley
9:20 - Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe
9:30 – Jerry Balentine, Terry Thomas, Scotty Stephens, Alex Rowell
9:40 Will Bishop, Luke Dolan, Zach Ashley
10:10 – Brian Johnson, Darren Woodruff, Walt Schreiber
10:20 – Mike Butcher, John Lyndon, W.L. Smith
10:30 – Johnny Todd, Bobby Dolan, Tommy Stephens
10:40 – Roger Guyton, David Dolan, Jason Regan, Phillip Jordan
11:30 – Phil Grimes, Jimmy Thompson, JT McLemore
11:40 – Charles Whitehead, David Corl, Bill Ary
11:50 – Lane Smith, Will Cabler, Jordan Smith
Noon – Jr. Witt, Mike Brewer, Don Robinson
12:20 – Steve Brewer, Lynn Hamner, Robert Crittenden
12:30 – Ludwig Seme, David White, Jim bell, Darryl Grisham
12:40 - Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe
12:50 – Nick Pinegar, Richard Graham, Chris Plunket
1:10 - Dale Nesbitt, Dwight Hamner, Mike Jemison
1:20 - Keith Pope, Jimmy Oliver, Gene Clements
