Chris Burns, the longtime head professional at Florence Country Club, was honored recently by the PGA of America.
Burns was elected to membership into the PGA of America's Half Century Club. He is one of 12 professionals honored this year by the association and the only one from Alabama.
Burns became a PGA member on April 30, 1970 and now has surpassed 50 years as a member.
“Your commitment to, and promotion of our great sport, have helped make golf what it is today,” a letter from the PGA of America said. “Indeed, you are truly an expert in the game and business of golf.”
Burns has been a longtime advocate for junior golf and many of his students went on to play college golf. Each year he organizes the Laurie Burns Franks Memorial tournament in support of high school golf teams across the region, and he also helped organize the American Heart Association tournament which was among the largest charity tournaments in Alabama.
Burns has been a member of the Alabama/Northwest Florida chapter of the PGA of America since 1960. He became head professional at Florence Country Club in 1961.
--
Cypress Lakes update
Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis Club has extended its one rider per golf car rule through June 30, course officials announced in a news release last week.
Also, the course is now allowing personal golf cars to be used for 50-percent off the normal cart rental fee, but the one rider per car is in effect for those customers as well.
The course has removed bunker rakes and water coolers from the course and continues to use foam inserts in the cups so flagsticks will not be removed during play.
The course’s 19th hole is open for take-out only and employees are continuing to sanitize high-touch areas frequently. Golf cars are sanitized after every round.
--
Jackson will return to Memphis
Red Bay graduate and University of Memphis golfer Isaiah Jackson will return to the Tigers for another year, the Northeast Daily Journal reported last week.
Jackson was in his final season of eligibility at Memphis before the season came to a premature ending in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA recently passed legislation allowing all spring sports athletes the option of returning for another year, and Jackson opted to spend another year playing for the Tigers.
“The journey is still continuing,” Jackson told the Daily Journal. “Memphis was all onboard with seniors coming back. I’ve got another semester of school left, so when they offered me another year of eligibility still on scholarship, I would’ve been stupid not to take it.”
Jackson recently was named one of 30 honorable mention All-American selections by Ping. He is only the third Memphis player to be named All-American and the first since 2016. His 70.0 scoring average broke the school record.
After graduating from Red Bay, Jackson spent two years at Meridian (Mississippi) Community College before transferring to Memphis in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.