One of Robert Trent Jones Sr.’s integral golf design philosophies was that it should be hard to make a par and easier to make a bogey on any given hole.
That design influence can be found on three of Alabama’s best golf courses located in the Shoals — Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club and the self-named Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s the Shoals Fighting Joe and Schoolmaster layouts.
Turtle Point, annually ranked among the top five courses in the state, was designed by Jones. Fighting Joe and Schoolmaster were the brainchild of Jones’ protégé Roger Rulewich, who did the majority of the architecturally acclaimed Trail designs.
Why is that little bit of history important? Because those three courses contain the bulk of what a panel of local experts consider the best 18 holes in the Shoals.
But Jones’ philosophy, while perhaps forged from his mentors, isn’t the gospel of golf architecture. Every great designer has their own ideas for architecture. So do most players.
So, what makes a great golf hole? Jeff Neuman, editor of the Met Golfer magazine, offered insight in an email earlier this week.
“A great golf hole should be a challenge to the mind and body, and a delight to the senses. It should have a strategic element, offer more than one way to play it, and fit pleasingly in the landscape. Some would say it should look as though it was discovered rather than built; for others, it’s like the joke about honesty and sincerity being the key to success in Hollywood ('As long as you can fake that, you’ve got it made') — artfully manufactured surroundings can serve just as well."
Many of the great holes are what Donald Ross called half-par holes: potentially driveable par-4s, reachable par-5s, long fours where the prudent play might be to lay up on the second shot. Holes that force decisions plant the seeds of doubt in a golfer’s mind, and those seeds often sprout at the top of the backswing.
For Tom Doak, “The best holes tend to be the ones that play into the most interesting greens.” Whether through size, tilt, contour, or surrounding hazards, they offer challenges that affect the golfer all the way back to the tee. He once told an associate, “If (you) made the green look as different as possible from opposite sides of the fairway, that would be a great start to an interesting hole.”
UNA golf coaches Cullen Carstens and Neil Self, UNA senior golfer Jackson Wedgeworth, Blackberry Trail’s Jason Vaughn, Cypress Lakes’ Scott Arndt and Turtle Point’s Les Holcombe compiled a list of their favorite local holes from seven courses based on aesthetics, shot value and playability. Panelists were asked to consider each of the holes from the middle tees to reflect where the majority of the general public plays from, although back tees were considered in some instances. The preliminary list featured 48 holes.
From there, the list was pared down to reflect which holes received the most votes. Par-3s were heavily favored among the panelists, with seven among the top vote-getters. However, to more closely reflect a traditional 18-hole, par-72 course, the list was separated into par-3s, par-4s and par-5s, and from there the top holes were selected to form the Shoals Dream 18.
Today, we’ll look feature the front nine. On Friday, the back nine will be featured, and on Sunday, we’ll have a few of the other holes that didn’t quite make the cut for the Dream 18.
The front nine plays to 3,630 yards from the middle tees and features water on five holes.
