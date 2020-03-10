Golf
• Tournament: The 4th Florence Open is July 31-Aug. 2 at Blackberry Trail. Age groups are 49-under; 50-64; 65-over. Cost is $150 per person. Proceeds dbenefit Teacher Supply Depot of Lauderdale County. Call 256-740-8825.
Hall of Fame
Ten people will be part of the newest class of inductees for the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame, according to a press release. They are:
Bradshaw - Donnie Cook, Jr.; Brooks - Rod Parker; Central - Mickey Brewer; Coffee - Corey Hughes and Rudy Williams; Lauderdale County - Alana Sinyard Mobley; Lexington - Susan Steadman; Mars Hill - Greg Letson; Shoals Christian - Sam Hamilton; Wilson - Laura McFall
The induction ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at the Florence Conference Center.
Tickets are $35 and are available at the county schools or call Steve Harrison (256-810-3460) or call Dennis Hargett (256-762-9056).
Meetings
• The Colbert County Baseball Umpires Association meets each Wednesday at the Sheffield Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in umpiring is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ricky Bryan at RCBry@aol.com or 256-366-898 or Wayne Cobb at WayneCobb48@hotmail.com or 256-366-5271.
• The Colbert County Softball Umpires Association meets each Wednesday at the Sheffield Recreation Center. Meetings are from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Anybody interested in umpiring softball is invited to attend. For more information, call William Pate at 256-394-3469.
Registration
• Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is registering for T-ball, baseball and softball for boys and girls 3 years and up. Cost is $30. Registration continues through March. Sign up at the parks department or call 256-386-5615.
